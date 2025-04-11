O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,616 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Select Medical by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Select Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

