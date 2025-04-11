O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Range Resources Stock Down 6.7 %

RRC opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

