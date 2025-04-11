O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $463,000 in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Cango Stock Performance

CANG stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. Cango Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $370.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $91.52 million during the quarter.

Cango announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

