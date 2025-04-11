O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,042 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Ambev Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

