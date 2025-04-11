Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OBE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

TSE:OBE opened at C$6.02 on Wednesday. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.67 and a 52 week high of C$12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.86. The firm has a market cap of C$457.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.56, for a total transaction of C$189,000.00. Also, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie bought 4,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,578.26. Insiders have acquired 5,329 shares of company stock valued at $40,805 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Obsidian Energy Ltd, is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with strategic assets in Alberta. It operates in a single reporting segment that is exploration, development and holding an interest in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

