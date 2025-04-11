Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $1,767,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Oddity Tech Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $41.65 on Friday. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oddity Tech

About Oddity Tech

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.