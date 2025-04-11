Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Purchases 4,022 Shares

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil acquired 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £5,067.72 ($6,578.04).

Arabella Cecil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Arabella Cecil purchased 3,397 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £5,095.50 ($6,614.10).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OIT stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £165.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.75. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.50 ($2.36). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.34.

About Odyssean Investment Trust

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

