Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $631.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.55. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $49.72.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oil-Dri Co. of America

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other news, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 3,154 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $134,833.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,529. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Ryan sold 2,100 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $162,942. This trade represents a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 9,083.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

