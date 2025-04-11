Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $631.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.55. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $49.72.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oil-Dri Co. of America
Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 9,083.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oil-Dri Co. of America
Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oil-Dri Co. of America
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.