ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $105.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of OKE opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,790,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $182,694,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $177,045,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.