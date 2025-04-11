Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 4,961 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Telefónica by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,429,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TEF stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

