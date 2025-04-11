Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,505 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Middleby by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,189,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Middleby by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Down 8.3 %

MIDD opened at $131.59 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $118.41 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average of $146.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,209.61. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

