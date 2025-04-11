Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 173 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in AutoNation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,136,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average is $173.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $198.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.86.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

