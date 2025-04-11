Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 776 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,304,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,187,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 43,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 352,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.52.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE EL opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava purchased 700 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

