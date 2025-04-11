Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $2,871,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

DMAR stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $39.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $284.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

