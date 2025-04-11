Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,932,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 675.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 174,169 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GMAR opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $386.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.39.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.