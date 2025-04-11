Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $14,412,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,629,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,421,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 354,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,477.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 255,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 245,659 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

OUNZ stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.17.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

