Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 416,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

