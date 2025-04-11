Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $203,000 Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $78.11 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROAD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

