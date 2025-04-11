Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,912,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 450,539 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,026,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after buying an additional 289,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,570,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $33,480,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.31. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

