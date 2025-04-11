Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of International General Insurance by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGIC opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.05.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 26.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IGIC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on International General Insurance from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International General Insurance from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

