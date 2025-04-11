Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,818 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4,000.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth $68,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITUB. UBS Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

