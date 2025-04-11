Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,384 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 24,363 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $123,308,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $10,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,432,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,648,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 538,798 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 406,146 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,373.75. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,237,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.6 %

RIVN opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

