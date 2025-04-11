Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $559.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

