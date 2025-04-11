Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Vale by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,721,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after buying an additional 5,001,228 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $31,305,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vale by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,965,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,652 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Vale by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,754,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

