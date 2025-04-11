Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $172,000 in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 416.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 103.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 224,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

NYSE TAK opened at $13.87 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

