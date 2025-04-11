Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $209,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GJAN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of GJAN stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.47. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

