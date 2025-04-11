Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $232,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,141,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,837,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $21,599,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $11,881,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday.

United Community Banks Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of UCB stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Community Banks

In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. The trade was a 122.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

