Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $979.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $99,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,502. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.