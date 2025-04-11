Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 60,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Stephens began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,496. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $195.36 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $217.84. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.13.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

