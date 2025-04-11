Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,212,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,236,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 912,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,801,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,841,000 after acquiring an additional 903,921 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $12,325,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.2829 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TU. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cormark downgraded TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

