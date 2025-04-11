Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $193,000 Investment in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -71.96 and a beta of -0.46. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Summit Redstone set a $35.00 price target on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

