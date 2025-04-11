Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Toast by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,328.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $44.12.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,499,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,865.16. This represents a 29.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,770 shares of company stock worth $9,409,211 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOST has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Toast from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

