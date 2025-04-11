Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Dayforce by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 790,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dayforce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth about $10,278,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dayforce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of DAY stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. Analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAY shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Dayforce Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

