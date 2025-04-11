Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Donegal Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Donegal Group stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.61 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,334,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,885,689.48. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Daniel Delamater sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $213,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,566.15. This trade represents a 88.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 105,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,086 and sold 47,119 shares valued at $845,651. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

