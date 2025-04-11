Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,574,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after buying an additional 210,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Palomar by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 455,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after acquiring an additional 71,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,768. This trade represents a 9.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,197,771.36. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,097 shares of company stock worth $3,415,422. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of PLMR opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.26. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $145.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

