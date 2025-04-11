Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 50,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Down 5.3 %

ALLY opened at $31.96 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.41.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

