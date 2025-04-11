Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average of $133.01. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.73 and a 52 week high of $150.19.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AFG

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.