Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CAE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 103,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,436,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE CAE opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

