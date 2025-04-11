Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $80,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $230.00 target price on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of CRS opened at $167.52 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $74.21 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.