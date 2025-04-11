Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,843,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,270,000 after purchasing an additional 508,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,503,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991,866 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,318,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,911,000 after acquiring an additional 220,433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,546,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,081,000 after acquiring an additional 34,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,334,000 after purchasing an additional 105,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. UBS Group raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on FE

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.