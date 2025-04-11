Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 5,929 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of OraSure Technologies worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 296,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $2.94 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $219.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

OraSure Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other OraSure Technologies news, CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton acquired 78,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $247,668.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,259,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,941.60. This trade represents a 6.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Kenny acquired 47,659 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $151,079.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,800.55. This represents a 204.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 190,284 shares of company stock worth $600,348. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

