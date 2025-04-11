Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 38.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,988.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $7,511,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,279,290.07. This trade represents a 11.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,384.80. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,973 shares of company stock worth $73,056,260. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Cloudflare Trading Down 6.1 %

NET opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.25 and a beta of 1.59. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

