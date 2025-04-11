Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

USO opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $876.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $84.58.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.