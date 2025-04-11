Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 2,980.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of SMR opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.64. NuScale Power Co. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,764.50. This trade represents a 51.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,231 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

