Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,211 Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enpro by 102.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enpro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Enpro by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enpro by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enpro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NPO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

NPO opened at $145.25 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.05 and its 200 day moving average is $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

