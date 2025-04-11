Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 28.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 5.5 %

MHK stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.