Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $30.26 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.