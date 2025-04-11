Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $222,815,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 512,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,453,000 after acquiring an additional 298,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 353.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 327,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 255,367 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

