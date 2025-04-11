Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 10,246 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $179,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210,514 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $39,495,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after buying an additional 1,255,666 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,658,000 after acquiring an additional 938,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,989,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

