Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,895 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5,303.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

